The most popular man of the season will be stopping in Waterloo Saturday evening as part of the annual Holiday Parade. Santa Claus is expected to fly down from the North Pole to spread some socially distanced cheer, said Waterloo Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn.
The city’s parks department has taken over the event, which had previously been run by a volunteer group.
As of Monday, there are eight entries in the parade, including a couple from Marshall, Haberkorn said. Anyone who wishes to sign up with an entry can still do so by contacting the parks coordinator at parks@waterloowi.us or 920-478-3025 ext. 103. There is no fee to participate in the parade.
The Holiday Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the parking lot of Van Holten’s , 703 W. Madison St., continue on North Monroe Street and finish at the Firemen’s Park Pavilion. This is a change from prior years when the parade started at the high school parking lot and ended at Firemen’s Park.
“I just felt the parade route was too short and wanted to go with the traditional parade route we use for the high school Homecoming events,” Haberkorn said.
There will be prizes awarded to the top three parade entries; a judge’s table will be set up in front of city hall on Saturday.
While the parade will go on, there will not be a post-event meet and greet with Santa Claus due to coronavirus. In the future, this part of the Holiday Parade will resume, the parks coordinator said. In addition to the meet and greet, the city department is planning to offer an auction, games for children and other festive activities.
Unlike a few of the larger local event that we canceled because of coronavirus concerns the city is moving forward with the Holiday Parade because Haberkorn believes it will allow for social distancing.
“We canceled our large events, and we do not expect to see large numbers of individuals along the parade route,” he said.
In addition to the Holiday Parade, groups and individuals can still take part in the Holiday of Lights event happening at Waterloo Firemen’s Park for a $25 per plot fee. For more information or to reserve a space, contact Haberkorn at parks@waterloowi.us or 920-478-3025 ext. 103.
People can vote for their favorite display by filling out a ballot that can be found at the masonry entrance of Firemen’s Park and completed ballots can be dropped off in boxes at the end of the park road. Voting continues through 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 25 but the displays will remain up until after Jan. 1, 2021.
