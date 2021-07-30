July 12

Check person, Plaza Drive, 10:19 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, School Street and West Main Street, 10:55 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Converse Avenue, 11:52 a.m.

Check person, 100 block of Lothe Road, 1:40 p.m.

Safety hazard, Main Street, 2 p.m.

Check person, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:28 p.m.

Traffic stop, Elm Street, 5:39 p.m.

Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:50 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:53 p.m.

Preserve the peace, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 6:42 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, Sunnyview Lane, 7:11 p.m.

Disturbance, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9:37 p.m.

July 13

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:07 a.m.

Neighbor trouble, 500 block of Madison Street, 3:38 p.m.

Disturbance, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:28 p.m.

July 14

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 5:22 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, Main Street, 3:12 p.m.

July 15

Traffic stop, Main Street, 3 p.m.

Theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 4:36 p.m.

Drug incident/investigation, 100 block of Main Street, 5:30 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Main Street, 6:20 p.m.

July 16

Noise complaint, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 12:08 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, 300 block of Fir Lane, 4:09 a.m.

Weapons offense, 300 block of Fir Lane, 4:44 a.m.

Missing juvenile/runaway, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 6:29 a.m.

Attempt to locate person, 500 block of Maunesha Drive, 7:33 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Dale Drive, 1:59 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, Harvest Court, 2:52 p.m.

Safety hazard, Highway 19 and East Waterloo Road, 4:16 p.m.

Missing juvenile/runaway, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:33 p.m.

July 17

Accident property damage, 900 block of Water’s Edge Court, 8:16 a.m.

Preserve the peace, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 2:35 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 900 block of Riverview Court, 3:16 p.m.

Check person, 100 block of Hubbell Street, 4:39 p.m.

Trespass, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:23 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 10:55 p.m.

July 18

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 7 a.m.

Traffic stop, 100 block of Pardee Street, 2:55 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Madison Street, 5:15 p.m.

Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 7:40 p.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 8:09 p.m.

Fraud, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 8:42 p.m.

Recommended for you