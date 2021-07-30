July 12
Check person, Plaza Drive, 10:19 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, School Street and West Main Street, 10:55 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Converse Avenue, 11:52 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Lothe Road, 1:40 p.m.
Safety hazard, Main Street, 2 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:28 p.m.
Traffic stop, Elm Street, 5:39 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:50 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:53 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 6:42 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, Sunnyview Lane, 7:11 p.m.
Disturbance, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9:37 p.m.
July 13
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:07 a.m.
Neighbor trouble, 500 block of Madison Street, 3:38 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:28 p.m.
July 14
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 5:22 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
July 15
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3 p.m.
Theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 4:36 p.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 100 block of Main Street, 5:30 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Main Street, 6:20 p.m.
July 16
Noise complaint, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 12:08 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 300 block of Fir Lane, 4:09 a.m.
Weapons offense, 300 block of Fir Lane, 4:44 a.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 300 block of Parkway Drive, 6:29 a.m.
Attempt to locate person, 500 block of Maunesha Drive, 7:33 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Dale Drive, 1:59 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Harvest Court, 2:52 p.m.
Safety hazard, Highway 19 and East Waterloo Road, 4:16 p.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:33 p.m.
July 17
Accident property damage, 900 block of Water’s Edge Court, 8:16 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 2:35 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 900 block of Riverview Court, 3:16 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Hubbell Street, 4:39 p.m.
Trespass, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:23 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 10:55 p.m.
July 18
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 7 a.m.
Traffic stop, 100 block of Pardee Street, 2:55 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Madison Street, 5:15 p.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 7:40 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 8:09 p.m.
Fraud, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 8:42 p.m.