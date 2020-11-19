Nov. 2
Suspicious vehicle, Whistle Street, 4:19 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 1:08 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 8:47 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:49 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:55 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:02 p.m.
Nov. 3
Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 1:24 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, American Legion Drive, 4:44 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 9:02 p.m.
Assist police, 900 block of Canal Road, 11:22 p.m.
Nov. 4
Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Main Street, 4:23 a.m.
Threats complaint, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 5:10 p.m.
Theft, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 8:45 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:06 p.m.
Nov. 5
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Meadowbrook Court, 11:40 a.m.
Alarm, Deerfield Road, 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 6
Alarm, Deerfield Road, 5:27 a.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 5:11 p.m.
Disturbance, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:38 p.m.
Noise complaint, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 11:16 p.m.
Nov. 7
Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:01 a.m.
Assist police, 1000 block of Muller Road, 1:38 a.m.
Accident motor vehicle/deer, Highway TV and Highway 73, 2:42 a.m.
Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated arrest/intoxicated driver, Waterloo Road, 3:54 a.m.
Safety hazard, Canal Road, 2:56 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Bentwood Drive, 3:02 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:41 p.m.
Nov. 8
Juvenile complaint, 300 block of Fir Lane, 6:05 p.m.
Towed vehicle, 500 block of Madison Street, 6:52 p.m.Assist police, Lum Street, 8:50 p.m.
Assist police, East Madison Street, 9:41 p.m.
