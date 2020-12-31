Dec. 14
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 10:28 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 2:20 p.m.
Dec. 15
Safety hazard, 500 block of Water Tower Drive, 12:14 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 1:16 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:36 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:01 a.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:13 a.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 3 p.m.
Dec. 16
Fraud, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 8:18 a.m.
Local ordinance violation, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 8:22 a.m.
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 8:55 a.m.
Assist police, 300 block of Madison Street, 5:11 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of School Street, 7:53 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 8:43 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 9:51 p.m.
Dec. 17
Assist police, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 12:18 a.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Schappe Road, 5:33 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 300 block of Farnham Street, 8:07 a.m.
Serving legal papers, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:05 p.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, Sunnyview Lane, 9:24 p.m.
Dec. 18
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:54 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, Lewellen Street, 9:14 a.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:56 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Madison Street, 8:20 p.m.
Dec. 19
Assist EMS/fire, Lothe Road, 10:05 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, Water Tower Drive, 10:48 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, Water Tower Drive, 10:49 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 500 block of Meadowview Lane, 11:09 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 800 block of Main Street, 12:03 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 6:26 p.m.
Dec. 20
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 1:32 a.m.
Safety hazard, Plaza Drive, 3:10 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 1:47 p.m.
Accident property damage, 100 block of Freidel Drive, 2:29 p.m.
Accident with injuries, 100 block of Freidel Drive, 2:46 p.m.
