The Village of Marshall Director of Public Works has declared a snow emergency that will go into effect at noon on Thursday, Feb. 4. The snow emergency will run until 6 a.m., Friday, Feb. 5.
When a snow emergency has been declared, no street parking is allowed during the declaration or until it has been cancelled.
According to Village of Marshall Ordinance 10-1-27(c)(1), the village board hereby declares that a snow emergency exists in the Village of Marshall whenever a snowfall during any period of twenty-four (24) hours or less reaches a depth of three (3) inches or more. Such emergency is declared to be a serious public hazard impairing transportation and public health, safety, and welfare for a period of forty-eight (48) hours or until such time as snow removal operations have been declared completed by the Director of Public Works or his designee.
During a snow emergency, parking on all Village streets is prohibited per Village of Marshall Ordinance 10-1-27(d)(1).
Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to utilize municipal parking lots in Veteran’s Park on Howard Street or the municipal parking lot on Main Street or to make arrangements with neighbors, relatives or friends to avoid a potential $30 fine and having their vehicle towed at the owner’s expense.
Citizens are encouraged to monitor the Village of Marshall Facebook page and website and the Marshall Police Department Facebook for current snow alerts and notifications.
