June 21
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Assist Dane County; officer advised of injured deer in Dane County. Officer assisted in dispatching animal.
Operate while suspended; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned driver’s status was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citation.
June 22
Disorderly conduct; report of possible physical altercation at residence. Officers made contact. Subjects at residence interviewed. One subject arrested and was bonded out.
June 23
No muffler; subject was issued a warning to repair muffler on vehicle. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citation.
June 24
Assist citizen; subject had questions regarding a child custody issue. Officer provided what information he could.
Hit and run accident; report of mailbox and posts being struck by unknown vehicle. Investigation continuing.
June 25
Domestic disturbance; report of altercation occurring at residence. Officers made contact and spoke with subjects. Incident was just verbal. Parties warned and separated for evening.
Welfare check; officer requested to check welfare of subject who possibly posted suicidal comments on social media. Officers made contact with subject. Subject stated they were not suicidal and felt fine. Case closed.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
June 26
Abandoned vehicle; manager of apartments advised of a vehicle left in lot for past few days and does not belong to a tenant. Officer issued parking citation and manager contacted tow company.
Operate after suspension; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s license was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Assist Dodge County; officer requested to assist with an accident in Dodge County. Officer assisted.
June 27
Disorderly conduct; subject reports vehicle driving by and driver yelling derogatory remarks out the window. Investigation continuing.
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking parked vehicle and left the scene. Officer gathered information. Driver located. Officer completed report.
No motorcycle license; officer had motorcyclist stopped on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not have a motorcycle endorsement on license. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Domestic disturbance; report of possible physical altercation at residence. Officers made contact. One subject arrested and posted bond at police department.
June 28
Stolen vehicle; report of vehicle being taken from parking lot. Vehicle entered into system. Investigation continuing.
