July 8
Hit and run accident; report of parked vehicle being struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continuing.
Welfare check; complainant wished resident in apartment in building be checked on due to loud yelling occurring. Officers made contact at residence and spoke with residents. Once resident left for evening.
Theft from vehicle; subject reports items taken from vehicle by unknown subject. Investigation continuing.
July 11
Disorderly conduct; report of altercation occurring at local business. Officers made contact and spoke with subjects involved. One subject warned and advised they were no longer welcome at business.
Stop sign violation; officer observed vehicle approach a stop sign and then failed to come to a complete stop. Subject arrested and issued citation.
July 12
No valid license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license.
July 16
Assist citizen; subject reports fence being damaged by garbage truck backing into it. Subject advised to contact company to work out situation.
July 17
Receive information; subject reports almost being scammed out of money. Subject still has the gift cards that were purchased and would like them refunded. He was advised he needed to make a police report. Officer took information.
Stop sign violation; officer observed vehicle approach a stop sign and then failed to come to a complete stop. Subject arrested and issued citation.
July 18
Emergency detox; report of subject found laying on sidewalk. Officers made contact. Subject was extremely intoxicated. Officer assisted subject. A responsible party was located to take custody of subject.
Damage to property; report of door on residence being damaged. Investigation continuing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.