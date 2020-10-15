Aug. 20
Assist public; officer requested to standby during a child custody exchange in business parking lot. Officer assisted.
Aug. 22
Assist Dodge County; officer requested to assist with traffic accident in Dodge County. Officer assisted.
Aug. 24
Harassing phone calls; complainant wished to report receiving numerous text messages and phone calls from subject who has been advised to stop contacting complainant. Officer spoke with subjects involved. A subject was warned to stop the contact or a citation would be issued.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Fraud; complainant reports concern for family member who may be getting scammed over the internet. Officer made contact and spoke with family member. Officer found evidence of a scam. Investigation continuing.
Aug. 27
Theft – all other; subject reports losing debit card and has found someone has been using it. Officer took information. Investigation continuing.
Aug. 28
Assist citizen; subject wanted to report a possible threat comment on her Facebook page. Officer took information.
Domestic disturbance; complainant came into police department regarding physical altercation that occurred on Monday. Officer took report. Contact needs to be made with suspect. Investigation continuing.
Aug. 29
Operate while intoxicated; officer had contact with subject on a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the driver, officer observed the driver was intoxicated. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Aug. 30
Underage drinking; officer received report of a possible altercation occurring at residence. Upon officers making contact, they interviewed all subjects at residence. One juvenile arrested and issued citation for underage drinking.
Operate while intoxicated; officer received a report of a possible motorcycle accident. Upon officer making contact with subject with motorcycle, officer observed subject was intoxicated. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Aug. 31
Assist Dodge County; officer requested to assist with possible accident in Dodge County. Officer assisted.
