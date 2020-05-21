May 4
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 2 a.m.
Check person, Lothe Street, 2:14 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 2:24 a.m.
May 5
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:08 a.m.
Civil dispute, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 6:11 p.m.
Check person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 7:26 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:09 p.m.
May 6
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 3:52 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 11:55 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 12:28 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 1:59 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Canal Road, 3:28 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Canal Road, 5:41 p.m.
May 7
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:02 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 11:05 a.m.
Missing adult, 400 block of Madison Street, 2:36 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Springview Drive, 7:16 p.m.
May 8
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Sunset Court, 7:58 a.m.
Check person, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 11:17 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Hubbell Street, 2:45 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 10:14 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:36 p.m.May 9
Noise complaint, 300 block of Fir Lane, 12:53 a.m.
Alarm, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 9:08 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of Porter Street, 9:48 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 3:04 p.m.
May 10
Parking complaint on street, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 3:46 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 6:16 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Waterloo Road, 11:16 a.m.
