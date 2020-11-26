Oct. 9
Truancy; officer issued ticket to minor for truancy.
Oct. 12
Truancy; officer advised by school of truancy incident. Citation was issued.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Citation issued.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Subject issued citation for operating while suspended and speeding.
Oct. 13
ATV violation; officer observed minor on ATV. Citation issued.
Receive information; subject advised they have a 72-hour no contact from wife. Wife was at same location as subject. Police advised.
Oct. 14
Suspicious vehicle; officer was advised of teens parked in parking lot. No citations issued at this time.
Report of dog bite; WPD advised of dog bite incident. Report was made, pending further investigation.
Assist citizen; citizen reported missing document sent through the mail. Police report was needed to obtain a new document
Oct. 15
Traffic stop; officer observed expired plates. Citation was issued.
Oct. 16
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Citation issued.
Harassment; officer advised of verbal harassment. Suspects warned.
Suspicious vehicle; officer noticed vehicle in parking lot. There was a warrant for the subject and they were transferred to Jefferson County.
Oct. 19
Traffic stop; officer observed vehicle’s registered owner was a nonlicensed driver. Citation issued to driver.
Assist; officer requested to assist human services for interview.
Oct. 20
Citation issued; officer observed subject speeding. Citation issued for revoked license.
