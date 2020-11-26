Oct. 9

Truancy; officer issued ticket to minor for truancy.

Oct. 12

Truancy; officer advised by school of truancy incident. Citation was issued.

Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Citation issued.

Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Subject issued citation for operating while suspended and speeding.

Oct. 13

ATV violation; officer observed minor on ATV. Citation issued.

Receive information; subject advised they have a 72-hour no contact from wife. Wife was at same location as subject. Police advised.

Oct. 14

Suspicious vehicle; officer was advised of teens parked in parking lot. No citations issued at this time.

Report of dog bite; WPD advised of dog bite incident. Report was made, pending further investigation.

Assist citizen; citizen reported missing document sent through the mail. Police report was needed to obtain a new document

Oct. 15

Traffic stop; officer observed expired plates. Citation was issued.

Oct. 16

Speeding; officer observed subject speeding. Citation issued.

Harassment; officer advised of verbal harassment. Suspects warned.

Suspicious vehicle; officer noticed vehicle in parking lot. There was a warrant for the subject and they were transferred to Jefferson County.

Oct. 19

Traffic stop; officer observed vehicle’s registered owner was a nonlicensed driver. Citation issued to driver.

Assist; officer requested to assist human services for interview.

Oct. 20

Citation issued; officer observed subject speeding. Citation issued for revoked license.

