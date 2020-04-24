April 6
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Springview Drive, 12:21 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 1:08 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 9:09 p.m.
April 7
Theft from auto, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:28 a.m.
Theft from auto, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:50 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:14 a.m.
Fraud, 600 block of Woodberry Street, 10:36 a.m.
Damage to property, 300 block of Park Drive, 1:33 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Tennant Road, 5:30 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:52 p.m.
Traffic incident, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 10:10 p.m.
April 8
Theft from auto, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 8:47 a.m.
Theft from auto, 700 block of Water Tower Drive, 9:09 a.m.
Theft from auto, 600 block of Woodberry Street, 11:06 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 4:27 p.m.
April 9
Sex offense – miscellaneous, 100 block of Pardee Street, 12:17 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 200 block of Main Street, 8:35 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 400 block of Farnham Street, 6:31 p.m.
April 10
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:43 a.m.
April 11
Alarm, 800 block of Hubbell Street, 12:57 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 1:31 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 200 block of Maunesha Drive, 2:10 p.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 600 block of Main Street, 2:42 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Whistle Street, 2:44 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, School Street and Evergreen Boulevard, 5:12 p.m.
April 12
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 5:21 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 2:30 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Best Built Parkway, 2:46 p.m.
Violation of court order, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 2:52 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Madison Street, 7:28 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 8:53 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:56 p.m.
