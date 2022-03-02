Marshall became the latest local school district to drop its mask mandate as the school board on March 2 followed a recommendation by Superintendent Dan Grady to make face coverings \optional.
The change is effective Thursday, March 3. The decision came after most Dane County school districts had already ended mask requirements after Public Health Madison Dane County allowed its mandate to sunset on March 1.
“I have some concerns but I think it’s in the best interest of our students to go with the recommendation,” School Board Clerk Heather Herschleb said.
Concerns mainly focused on the youngest learners in the district with no COVID-19 vaccine yet approved for children four and younger, and recent news that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine seemed to be far less effective for 5 to 11 year olds than in older children, according to data collected by the New York State Department of Health.
“My concern is with the younger population and those who haven’t had a chance for the vaccine, but I am fine with the recommendation as presented,” board member Mike Rateike said.
Several area residents voiced support during a public comment period for ending the district’s mandate, including for those young learners.
Ashley Blaschka, who has two young children in the district, spoke in favor of eliminating the requirement. One of her children attends speech classes and is “very much a lip reader,” she said.
“Obviously we have overcome some of those things and we have graduated out of them,” Blaschka said. But she said her daughter “reads facial expressions and these masks do impede them reading the facial expressions.”
One comment that was unexpected but welcomed by the school board came from Marshall High School senior Abby Ward. She supported making masks optional but said she appreciated the concern for the district’s youngest students because she is a mentor at the Early Learning Center.
“Since having the masks, we haven’t really had much of a sense of normalcy. It has been the new norm. We’ve gotten used to it,” she said.
“I feel like if we did lift the requirement… the people who do choose to wear the masks, no one is going to judge. Everyone is going to accept their decision. Ever since this started, everyone has come together,” Ward continued. “I do believe we should have that choice though.”
Grady told school board members that between Feb. 16 and March 2, one teacher tested positive for COVID-19, but no students. There were seven close contacts.
The Cambridge, Sun Prairie and Deerfield school districts all lifted their mandates as of March 1. And the Madison Metropolitan School District will keep its mask mandate through spring break, and then evaluate it before April 14.
The Waterloo School District has not had a mask mandate since October.