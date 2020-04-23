March 1
Damage to property, report of tire on vehicle being slashed damaging tire. Investigation continuing.
March 2
Theft from building, report of wallet and contents taken from residence. Investigation continuing.
Damage to property, report of tires on vehicle being slashed causing damage. Investigation continuing.
ATV violations, officer observed subject operating an ATV in yard of residence and then on the roadway. Officer was aware subject did not possess a valid driver’s license as subject had been warned in the past. Subject arrested and issued citation.
March 3
Speeding, officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
No vehicle insurance, subject was issued a warning to show proof of insurance for vehicle. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning.
Damage to property, report of tires on vehicle being slashed and damaged. Investigation continuing.
March 6
Speeding, officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
March 7
Assist citizen, complainant reports having suspects making statements and accusations about them. Officer spoke with suspect and suspect was warned.
