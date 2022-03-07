MARSHALL
March 10: The Friends of the Marshall Public Library meeting
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will have its bimonthly meeting March 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.
March 13: Holy Family School pancake breakfast
Holy Family School will host a pancake breakfast Sunday, March 13, in the church hall, 120 S. Beebe Street, Marshall. All-you-care-to-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage patties, sweet rolls, applesauce, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Meals are $8 for adults and $4 for children between 6 and 12 years of age. Meals are free for children younger than six years of age. Carry-outs will be available. Funds will go to building a new school sign.
March 14: Senior aerobics
The Marshall Public Library will host a low impact exercise class for seniors 55 years of age and older Monday, March 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. The class may be done seated or standing. The Marshall EMS will do free blood pressure checks.
March 15: Book club at the library
The Marshall Public Library will have its book club meeting in the community room from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 15. Participants will discuss “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse.
Thursdays: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost to you. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
WATERLOO
March 12: Legion St. Patrick’s Day celebration
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233, 9250 Highway 89, will host its St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Saturday, March 12, from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m., or until when the food is sold out. Food being served includes corned beef, cabbage, parsley potatoes, carrots, bread and assorted desserts. Meals are $12 for adults and $7 for children younger than 12 years old. The bar will open at 12:30 p.m. People may dine in or pick up. Delivery is available to locations within the Waterloo area. For deliveries, call 920-478-4300. Questions may be directed to 920-478-2780.
March 14: Story time
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host story time Monday, March 14, at 10 a.m. There are stories and songs for the participants. The story time is recommended for preschool-aged kids and younger. No registration is necessary.
March 15: Adult yoga
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host adult yoga March 15. Sessions are free and taught by an instructor certified for all levels. Sessions are for those 15 years of age and older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All participants should have their own yoga mat or towel. To register, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c4fabab22a5fa7-yoga. Questions may be directed to Paula Jacob at 920-478-3344 or pjacob@waterloo.lib.wi.us.
March 17: Adult craft night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host an adult craft night Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m. During this craft night, participants will create wine glasses and bottle chars, or charmed bracelets. The event is free to the public. To register, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c4fabab22a5fa7-adult17.
The Waterloo Marshall Courier welcomes submission of items for the Art & Life Calendar. Send items to Courier Managing Editor Ryan Spoehr at rspoehr@hngnews.com or call him at 920-478-2188. Please submit items for the calendar by 4 p.m. the Friday prior to publication.