The town of Portland’s widely-known cheese farm will host this year’s Watertown Agri-Business Club Dairy Breakfast.
The Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, W11555 Torpy Road, Waterloo, will host the club’s Father’s Day Breakfast. The club is anticipating approximately 6,000 people between the event’s two days, which are June 18 and 19 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The breakfast will be in a large outbuilding on the east side of the property, which is on the left side of Torpy Road as people approach the farmstead.
Brad Brusveen, an organizer with the agri-business club, said people are looking forward to the annual breakfast, and the Crave farm has features that will interest the attendees.
“We couldn’t be more excited that the Crave brothers are willing to host the event this year,” Brusveen said.
Co-owner and president George Crave said people should expect a traditional Wisconsin summer dairy breakfast, with scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, cheese and ice cream served.
Brusveen said staff are preparing to use 75 cases of liquid eggs or 16,200 shell eggs; 1,000 pounds of sausage; 112 gallons of soft serve ice cream mix; 6,000 cartons of milk; 120 gallons of orange juice; 600 pounds of cheese; 100 of butter and more than 12,000 pancakes. There are also “many gallons” of coffee, Brusveen said.
Usually, Crave Farms doesn’t offer public tours of the facility, but there will be during the breakfast. Tour guides will tell the history of the farm. There will be trolleys running during tours, because the farm covers about 2,500 acres. There will not be tours of the cheese factory.
There will also be viewings of the rotary milking parlor, methane digester and baby calves in the farm’s new nursery barns that are meant to provide efficiency for the business, Crave said.
“We have a few nice features here that a lot of farms don’t have,” Crave said.
The milking parlor milks about 300 cows an hour.
“It’s a fast, efficient way of cow milking,” Crave said.
The methane digester is the farm’s green energy initiative, as it provides electricity for much of the town of Portland.
“We always talk about the modern way of farming from the crops to the cows (and) from the cheese to the consumers when we talk to people who come to the farm, and make sure we remind all of our urban friends that everything starts in the field – their potato chips, their wine, their carrots, their bread and their milk,” Crave said.
Also, there will be raffle items and live music from Gary Beal and his polka band. Raffle prizes mostly are cash, with a half dozen large items.
The breakfast originated as a pig roast at Watertown’s Riverside Park. The event was moved to a dairy farm for the first time in 1975 and was transformed into a dairy breakfast. It is the club’s only fundraiser throughout the year.
“It is very important to raise funds to allow for the club to support local youth with agricultural projects and scholarships for furthering their education in an agricultural related field of study,” Brusveen said.
This will be the first time the club has had a sit-down breakfast at a farm since 2019. It was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 and last year it was a drive-through event at Dettman Dairy outside of Johnson Creek.
Brusveen showed gratitude for the area’s agricultural community, local 4-H clubs and volunteers for their support of the event.
“It truly is a great event that brings the community together and gives the public an opportunity to visit an amazing modern dairy farm,” Brusveen said.
For adults, tickets are $9 in advance and $10 at the door. For children between 6 and 10, tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door.
Tickets are available in the Waterloo and Marshall area at the Waterloo Piggly Wiggly, both Farmers & Merchants State Bank; State Bank of Reeseville and Howie’s Hardware.
Elsewhere, tickets are available at Bank of Lake Mills in Lake Mills and Watertown, Ace Hardware of Watertown, Glenn’s Market, Ixonia Bank, Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese, State Bank of Reeseville in Watertown, Vita Plus of Lake Mills, Universal Cooperative in Lebanon, the Watertown Piggly Wiggly, TBE Trailers of Watertown, Waupun Equipment of Watertown and any Watertown Agri-Business Club member.
Parking will be available outside the farm depending on weather. There will be a handicap drop-off site and a handicapped parking area. People also may ride shuttle buses to the farm from Farm & Fleet, 1400 W. Main St., Watertown. There will be multiple buses, but Brusveen requested that people be patient as it is approximately 14 miles from the store to the farm.
Local 4-H clubs will sell packaged cheese, including curds and cream cheese, as people exit the breakfast.