Waterloo High School Alumni Banquet
The Waterloo High School Alumni Association will host its 2022 banquet on May 21 at Waterloo High School, 813 N. Monroe Street. The toastmaster will be Paul Holzhueter of the Class of 1972. Check-in will be at 5 p.m. A buffet from Glenn’s Market will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person with seniors invited as guests. Scholarships will be presented at the banquet from the WHS Alumni Association as well as the classes of 1972 and 1970 in honor of their 50th reunions. A combined invitation and reservation form is available on the school website at waterloo.k12.wi.us under Community/Waterloo Alumni. Checks payable to the WHS Alumni Association can also be sent without the form to Jean Holzhueter, 252 Highland Terrace, Waterloo WI 53594. Adding a donation to the scholarship fund is appreciated. Alumni should include their class year and any maiden name. Refer questions to Jean Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.
Marshall ELC to host ‘FIN Night’
The Marshall Early Learning Center, is hosting its “Incoming 4K Family Information Night (FIN) and Registration Night Wednesday, April 27 for families to meet with 4K staff and Principal Rich Peters, as well as tour the facility ahead of the 2022-23 school year. During the 2022-23 school year, 4K will be Monday through Friday from 8:05 to 3:20 p.m. There will be childcare provided in the library starting at 5:30 p.m. if needed. There, parents and guardians may drop their children off, receive a packet of information, start the registration process and then go to the gym to meet with staff. Families should take birth certificates, proof of residency and immunization records to FIN Night. Parents and guardians will also be able to finish the registration process. Registration is open at marshallschools.org. Those unable to attend the FIN Meeting may visit the school website or call 608-655-1588.
CentralStar scholarships
CentralStar Cooperative, serving dairy and beef producers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana, is offering 7 $1,000 scholarships this year. Those interested can find the application at www.mycentralstar.com/scholarship. The deadline is June 1. Scholarships are available for two types of students. Applicants must be presently enrolled in a four-year college or a one- or two-year technical college or short-course program in an agricultural-related field. Applicants can also be a high-school senior admitted into one of the aforementioned programs. The applicant or their parent(s) must be a stock owner of CentralStar Cooperative.
ESL classes
The Jefferson County Literacy Council hosts English as a second language classes at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library every Saturday at 9 a.m.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Waterloo girls basketball camp
The Waterloo high school girls basketball program is hosting a basketball camp for kids in kindergarten and grades 1-8 in the high school fieldhouse April 5-7 and 12-14 from 6-8 p.m. each night. The cost is $5 per night or $12 for every night. Forms are available in the district office or at https://www.waterloo.k12.wi.us/news/what_s_new/girls_basketball_camp.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic
Qualifying taxpayers are invited to receive free tax preparation and electronic filing of their 2021 federal and state income tax returns at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic. This IRS-sponsored program is available for low and moderate income taxpayers at no cost, and no appointments are needed.
Hours are Wednesdays now through April 13 and the operation will be out of the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main Street, Whitewater. The clinic is staffed by certified student preparers and supervised by faculty in the College of Business and Economics Department of Accounting.
Important information, including a location map, program limitations and required supporting documents, can be found at https://bit.ly/3tD7iPP. For more information email vita@uww.edu or call 262-472-5452.
