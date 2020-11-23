Damaris Milfred knows what a difference sharing with others can make. The Waterloo Elementary School bilingual and ESL teacher grew up in Honduras where many people live in poverty, yet residents in her hometown share what they have with neighbors.
“If you had a pound of beans, you shared it with your neighbors,” said the Marshall resident.
Milfred, 40, knows local residents are facing their own hardships with the loss of jobs and income. But, is still looking to help one of the communities she calls home and refers to as the other half of my heart.”
Milfred is hosting a food drive through the Waterloo schools to benefit the countries of Honduras and Nicaragua, which have been both received significant damage from hurricanes Eta and Iota.
“I am very nervous today,” Damaris Milfred said on Wednesday, Nov. 18. “I am waiting to hear if the water will keep rising.”
Milfred is from La Lima, a municipality located in the northwest section of the country. Her family, including her parents, four brothers, and others, still live in Honduras. Once a year, Milfred returns to visit them. Due to the hurricanes, her family has needed to seek shelter on higher ground because their home has been flooded. However, she mentioned her family is more fortunate than others – their home is made of cement while neighboring residences are made of less sturdy materials.
“People in the community are suffering because there is no help from the government,” she said. “There is no such thing as benefits or health insurance over there. Many countries in Central and South America are monopolies, many things are controlled by the government and if (the government) doesn’t want to help, they don’t do it.”
When someone does get some relief, like a bag of food, they share it with other members in the community. This type of generosity is what helps the people from Milfred’s home country survive.
“That’s how we were raised, that’s how we do things there,” the Waterloo teacher said. “We help each other because we have no other choice.”
On top of the hurricane, Honduras like the rest of the world, is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“People are trying to stay safe; they come up with creative ideas,” Milfred said. “If you go to the hospital there, you are most likely die.”
In addition to helping people in Honduras, Milfred is using this as an opportunity to highlight the migrant community in Waterloo and how what is happening in other country’s impact local residents. Additionally, the Marshall resident said it helps teach children empathy.
Donations are being accepted through Dec. 5 and can be dropped off at the elementary school. The most needed items include canned and dry goods, personal hygiene items and basic household items. For more information, contact Milfred at milfredd@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 ext. 1031.
Making her way to Waterloo
Milfred was always looking to better herself, continue learning and explore other parts of the world. At age 21 she took advantage of scholarship opportunity that allowed her to attend technical school in Wausau. She studied engineering and returned to Honduras after two years in Wisconsin. Milfred was later able to return to attend UW-Oshkosh where she studied business.
Since then, she has called the dairy state her home. It is where she met her husband, Chad, and where they are raising their son, Matthew.
When the 2009 recession hit, Milfred had difficulty finding a job when she saw an advertisement looking for a bilingual aid to assist in the Waupun School District.
“When I went to that school, I just loved working with kids,” she said.
This prompted her to return to school to become an ESL and Spanish teacher. Upon graduation, Milfred started working as a teacher in the Fond du Lac School District.
Three years ago, Milfred was hired to work in the Waterloo School District after her family moved to Marshall. She helps students in grades K-6 who speak Spanish learn English; Milfred also teaches the younger students how to speak Spanish.
“I love working the children. I work mostly with Hispanic kids and then I work with caucasian kids and I share both sides of my story,” she said.
She enjoys being a role model for the students, telling them how she was accomplish her goals.
“I let them know if I can do it, they can do it, too” Milfred said.
