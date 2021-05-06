April 19

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 3:21 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Main Street, 7:34 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of School Street, 9:37 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of School Street, 1:55 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 3 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 8:26 p.m.

Safety hazard, Deerfield Road, 11:42 p.m.

April 20

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 8:26 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 11:36 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 12:19 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, School Street, 3:31 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of School Street, 7:42 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:07 p.m.

Conveyance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:33 p.m.

April 21

Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:16 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:16 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 9:50 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:19 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 2:41 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 500 block of Madison Street, 7:30 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, Indian Summer Road, 8:13 p.m.

April 23

Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Waters Edge Court, 1:55 a.m.

Assist police, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:05 a.m.

Repossession, 500 block of Madison Street, 6:11 a.m.Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 10:22 a.m.

Adult arrested person, 200 block of Main Street, 11:50 a.m.

Drug incident/investigation, 400 block of School Street, 12:11 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 1:50 p.m.

April 24

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 1:19 a.m.

Check person, Arbor Vitae Drive, 11:18 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 7:20 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Madison Street, 8:35 p.m.

Traffic stop, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:10 p.m.

April 25

Disturbance unwanted person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:51 a.m.

Traffic stop, Madison Street, 11:27 a.m.

Disturbance, 100 block of Pardee Street, 12:25 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 1:32 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 1:41 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Hogan Road, 2:28 p.m.

Death investigation, Lothe Road, 3:12 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 9:07 p.m.

