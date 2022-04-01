The Marshall Police Department is setting aside two days at the end of April for area residents to drop off old, unused or unwanted medications.
The drug take back event at the department, 130 S. Pardee Street. The first day will be Thursday, April 28, from 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. with the second day being Friday, April 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration on April 30.
People are encouraged to take over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. People may also take vape pens or other e-cigarette devices, but the batteries must be removed.
However, participants are asked not to take certain items, including illegal drugs; needles/sharps; acids; aerosol cans; biohazardous materials that contain a bodily fluid or blood; personal care products like shampoo, soaps, lotions or sunscreens; household hazardous waste like paint, pesticides, oil and gas and mercury thermometers.
The take-back event is meant to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposal of products, but also to educate the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of medications.
According to a statement on the DEA website, “the drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety and national security threat.”
“DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” a statement on the DEA website reads. “DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier, and we can do this by reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. While the community does its part to turn in unneeded medications and remove them from potential harm, we are doing our part to further reduce drug-related violence.”
There are also permanent drop boxes nearby that can be used with the same rules as the Drug Take Back Day.
Nearby permanent drug drop box locations
Waterloo Police Department, 136 N. Monroe Street, Waterloo
Lake Mills Police Department, 200A Water Street, Lake Mills
Columbus Police Department, 159 S. Ludington Street, Columbus
Watertown Police Department, 106 Jones Street, Watertown
Cambridge Police Department, 200 S. Spring Street, Cambridge
Deerfield Police Department, 7 W. Deerfield Street, Deerfield
Sun Prairie Police Department, 300 E. Main Street, Sun Prairie
Walgreens, 265 Davison Drive, Sun Prairie
Juneau Police Department, 128 E. Cross Street, Juneau
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 124 West Street, Juneau
DeForest Police Department, 110 S. Stevenson Street, DeForest
Waunakee Police Department, 205 N. Klein Drive, Waunakee
Walgreens, 3710 E. Washington Avenue, Madison
Madison Police Department-East District, 809 S. Thompson Drive, Madison
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 411 S. Center Avenue