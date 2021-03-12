Feb. 22
Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 2:16 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 9:31 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 6:40 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 7:53 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:16 p.m.
Feb. 23
Threats complaint, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 10:41 a.m.
Trespass, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 12:39 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 500 block of Main Street, 12:56 P.M.
Threats complaint, 6000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:32 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 300 block of School Street, 3:31 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 9:56 p.m.
Feb. 24
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:26 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 11:33 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 12 and Vilas Road, 12:06 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 12:50 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Park Drive, 4:45 p.m.
Feb. 25
Serving legal papers, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 7:59 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 8:54 a.m.
Alarm, 200 block of Main Street, 9:17 a.m.
Traffic stop, 400 block of School Street, 9:18 a.m.
Traffic stop, 100 block of Pardee Street, 10:22 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 11:29 a.m.
Safety hazard, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 1:55 p.m.
Traffic stop, 300 block of School Street, 2:15 p.m.
Feb. 26
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 5:59 p.m.
PNB/AED response, 500 block of Karem Drive, 11 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 11:05 p.m.
Feb. 27
Assist police, Nelson Street, 2:54 a.m.
Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:05 p.m.
Civil dispute, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:05 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:10 p.m.
Disturbance, 500 block of Madison Street, 5:45 p.m.Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce lane, 6:07 p.m.
Feb. 28
Suspicious vehicle, School Street, 4:46 a.m.
Check person, 10000 block of Lewellen Street, 5:17 a.m,Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 5:28 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 100 block of Overlook Terrace, 6:57 p.m.
