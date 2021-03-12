Feb. 22

Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 2:16 a.m.

Check person, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 9:31 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 6:40 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 7:53 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:16 p.m.

Feb. 23

Threats complaint, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 10:41 a.m.

Trespass, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 12:39 p.m.

Preserve the peace, 500 block of Main Street, 12:56 P.M.

Threats complaint, 6000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:32 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 300 block of School Street, 3:31 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 9:56 p.m.

Feb. 24

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:26 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 11:33 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 12 and Vilas Road, 12:06 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 12:50 p.m.

Assist police, 100 block of Park Drive, 4:45 p.m.

Feb. 25

Serving legal papers, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 7:59 a.m.

Traffic stop, Madison Street, 8:54 a.m.

Alarm, 200 block of Main Street, 9:17 a.m.

Traffic stop, 400 block of School Street, 9:18 a.m.

Traffic stop, 100 block of Pardee Street, 10:22 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 11:29 a.m.

Safety hazard, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 1:55 p.m.

Traffic stop, 300 block of School Street, 2:15 p.m.

Feb. 26

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 5:59 p.m.

PNB/AED response, 500 block of Karem Drive, 11 p.m.

Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 11:05 p.m.

Feb. 27

Assist police, Nelson Street, 2:54 a.m.

Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:05 p.m.

Civil dispute, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:05 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:10 p.m.

Disturbance, 500 block of Madison Street, 5:45 p.m.Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce lane, 6:07 p.m.

Feb. 28

Suspicious vehicle, School Street, 4:46 a.m.

Check person, 10000 block of Lewellen Street, 5:17 a.m,Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 5:28 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 100 block of Overlook Terrace, 6:57 p.m.

