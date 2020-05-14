Due to an oversight, last week’s Marshall police reports were omitted from the May 7 print edition of The Courier. The reports are printed along with this week’s report.
April 20
Stalking complaint, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 4:32 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 2:41 p.m.
Civil dispute, Lothe Street, 6:01 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 6:09 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Lothe Street, 6:27 p.m.Accident property damage, Canal Road, 8:57 p.m.
April 21
Disturbance – unwanted person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:34 a.m.
Neighbor trouble, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 11:24 a.m.
Disturbance, 800 block of Canal Road, 4:03 p.m.
Suspicious person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 7:36 p.m.April 22
Accident hit and run, 100 block of Midvale Drive, 9:08 p.m.
April 23
Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:26 a.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 300 block of Sunnyview Lane, 10:05 a.m.
April 24
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of School Street, 12:54 a.m.
Accident private property, 500 block of Main Street, 2:54 p.m.
Check person, Riverview Drive, 4:31 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:32 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:44 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Sunnyview Lane, 11:52 p.m.
April 25
Disturbance, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 4:04 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 6:50 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 8:29 p.m.
April 26
Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 12:09 p.m.
Disturbance, 300 block of Fir Lane, 9:39 p.m.
Battery, 300 block of Fir Lane, 9:49 p.m.
April 27
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:34 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 7:56 p.m.April 28
Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 4:47 a.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Main Street, 10:30 a.m.
Accident private property, Lewellen Street, 1:08 p.m.
Assist police, 5000 block of Crestview Road, 7:51 p.m.
April 29
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 9:50 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Springview Drive, 1:02 p.m.
Assist police, Highway V and Highway 73, 6:01 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Main Street, 7:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 8:46 p.m.
April 30
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 5:13 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 73, 9:02 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 100 block of Paradise Circle, 2:18 p.m.
Burglary – non-residential, Whistle Street, 8:51 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Lothe Street, 11:34 p.m.
May 1
Traffic stop, 800 block of Canal Road, 4:06 a.m.
Traffic stop, Industrial Drive, 7:36 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:37 p.m.
Suspicious person, 400 block of Madison Street, 1:10 p.m.
Theft, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 3:21 p.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 4:35 p.m.
Accident property damage, 400 block of Sunset Court, 4:57 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 6:40 p.m.
Check person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 8:24 p.m.
May 2
Safety hazard, Hurd Street, 8 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 9:18 a.m.Damage to property, 800 block of Canal Road, 4:17 p.m.
Assist police, North Monroe Street, 6:58 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:10 p.m.
Noise complaint, 200 block of Balsam Court, 11:40 p.m.
May 3
Trespass, 700 block of Hubbell Street, 9:37 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 12:48 p.m.Assist police, 300 block of Waterloo Road, 8:06 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 9:42 p.m.
