May 1
Damage to property; report of someone possibly using spray paint on outside of building wall. Officer responded to area and located a subject using spray paint on the wall of building. Subject will be cited for offense.
May 2
Endangering safety; report of subject with a gun in parking lot. Officers made contact and spoke with subjects in parking lot and in area. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
May 7
Traffic accident; report of two-vehicle accident on Minnetonka Way. Officer took report.
May 9
Citizen information; subject wished to report giving out personal information to a possible scammer. Officer took information and also advised to contact credit bureaus and indentitytheft.gov.
Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department with possible altercation at residence. Officer assisted.
May 12
Fraud; subject reports possible fraudulent activity regarding his tax information. Subject advised making contact with bank, credit bureaus and IRS as well as making a report through the Federal Trade Commission.
May 13
Traffic accident; report of two-vehicle accident on Gregor Street. Officer took report. One subject arrested and issued citations.
May 15
Damage to property; report of subject breaking window on residence. Officer made contact at residence. Case status pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.