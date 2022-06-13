The Marshall Public Library will soon harness the rising popularity of geocaching, by hosting an outdoor scavenger hunt with online activities.
Geocaching is a trending hobby that allows participants to use GPS and other digital tools to hunt for hidden items in their communities.
The library is planning to do something similar, hosting a scavenger hunt at Converse Park, 408 Best Built Parkway, from 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Youth librarian Janice Foerster said people can stop by the park any time during that window.
The hunt is a part of the library’s Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading program that is ongoing until July 30. Through activities like the scavenger hunt, library staff hope to encourage children to read, Foerster said. The library has set a goal of accumulating 70,000 minutes read by children in the village this summer.
Pictures of sea creatures will be hidden throughout the park for participants to find.
“As participants hunt for the creatures, they will check them off a list they have been given,” Foerster said.
After finishing the hunt, participants will receive treats and a code to enter into the Beanstack app, which is used by the library in its activities. It provides reading challenges for kids. It is available in both the App Store and Google Play. Via the code, participants will receive a ticket for a prize in the reading program.