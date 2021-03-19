March 1

Check person, 500 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 10:43 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 4:11 p.m.

Check person, 500 block of Madison Street, 4:15 p.m.

Stolen auto, 100 block of Main Street, 10:54 p.m.

March 2

Assist EMS/fire, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 2:56 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 700 block of Main Street, 10:08 a.m.

Check person, 400 block of School Street, 11:58 a.m.

Accident with injuries, Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

Sexual assault of a child, 400 block of School Street, 1:25 p.m.

Accident property damage, Main Street, 2:54 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 9:43 p.m.

March 3

Assist police, 600 block of Mourning Dove Court, 10:25 a.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 10:51 a.m.

Traffic stop, Madison Street, 1:34 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:36 p.m.

Suspicious person, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 2:41 p.m.

March 4

Conveyance, 400 block of School Street, 11:02 a.m.

Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:08 p.m.

Preserve the peace, 400 block of Madison Street, 2:47 p.m.

Disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 5:25 p.m.

March 5

Preserve the peace, 500 block of Main Street, 11:12 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 11:15 a.m.

Check person, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 4:29 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 4:55 p.m.

Alarm, Deerfield Road, 5:04 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 6:28 p.m.

Traffic stop, 300 block of Park Drive, 6:58 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 8:29 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street. 8:31 p.m.

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 9:54 p.m.

March 6

Assist police, Highway 19 and Highway TT, 3:43 a.m.

Check person, 800 block of Main Street, 6:58 a.m.

Noise complaint, 500 block of Madison Street, 10:49 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:18 p.m.

March 7

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Maunesha Drive, 1:20 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Main Street, 5:22 a.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 6:32 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, Hubbell Street, 11:44 p.m.

