Several people suffered non-life threatening injuries from an automobile accident Sunday night in the Town of Medina. According to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Highway 19 at Cherry Lane at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24.
A 2008 Black Toyota Scion was traveling eastbound on Highway 19 and crossed the center line striking a 2006 Black Lexus traveling westbound on Highway 19. The driver, and sole occupant, of the Scion needed to be extricated and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the Lexus were also transported to a different hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Scion was arrested for OWI causing injury and cited for several traffic violations.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Waterloo Police and EMS, Marshall Police, Fire, and EMS and by Maple Bluff Police.
Highway 19 between Cherry Lane and East Waterloo Road was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the crash was being investigated.
