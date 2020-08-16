Waterloo's 60 year tradition of serving hot dogs and sauerkraut, musical entertainment, and even a dog parade has been canceled due to coronavirus. City Parks Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn on Friday sent out a release informing the public of the decision made Thursday by the Waterloo Parks Commission. According to the release, the committee unanimously voted to cancel the Sept. 12 Wiener & Kraut Day.
"As tough as the decision is/was for all of us, the safety and health of Waterloo Citizens is our first goal. We are all Waterloo Citizens and understand what Wiener & Kraut Day means for Waterloo and how it defines us as a City," Haberkorn wrote.
The decision to cancel the 2020 W&K Day was based on the uncertainty of COVID-19. The release noted the city would be unable to keep people safe and follow the guidelines set forth by Jefferson County Health Department and Center for Disease Control. Additionally, many of the vendors lined up to take part in the event, which had been planned to occur mainly in Firemen's Park, chose to opt out this year.
"We know there will be questions: Why is it okay for you to have softball tournaments, but not W&K Day? Why can you have outdoor concerts and not W&K Day? How can you still have weddings? These are all legitimate questions, and the answer is simply the number of people to control and the necessary steps we need to take to make sure we are doing what we need to do to keep our citizens, our staff and our guests safe. We can control those environments of 100-500 individuals," Haberkorn wrote. "We cannot make it possible to control this environment and the guidelines needed to make W&K Day a safe and healthy event."
The parks coordinator wrote holding off on the event will give the city even more time to plan for the 2021 W&K Day. He said the long-time event will be going through a rebranding and changes will be made.
This year would have marked the first time W&K Day would be hosted by the city. Earlier this year, the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce - who sponsored the community event – disbanded. The city agreed to continue the tradition by taking over the celebration.
This is not the only large event the city has canceled due to coronavirus; the annual Fourth of July celebration was also not held.
Haberkorn said the city will continue with its monthly outdoor concerts as those are much smaller events.
