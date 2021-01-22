Jan. 4
Check person, Main Street, 2:43 p.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:37 p.m.
Jan. 5
Traffic stop, Main Street, 12:51 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 7:11 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:55 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Parkview Lane, 11:55 a.m.
Sexual assault, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 2:10 p.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 200 block of Sunnyview Lane, 2:22 p.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 2:54 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:58 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 5:44 p.m.
Jan. 6
Animal complaint/disturbance, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:36 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:49 a.m.
Traffic arrest, Main Street, 3:53 p.m.
Jan. 7
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 9:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, 100 block of Main Street, 10:22 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hillside Drive, 11:53 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:48 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 4:10 p.m.
Fraud, 700 block of Main Street, 9:44 p.m.
Jan. 8
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 12:55 a.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Pardee Street, 3:22 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Main Street, 4:47 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:07 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Springview Drive, 12:52 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:58 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Main Street, 3:34 p.m.
Jan. 9
Assist police, 100 block of Hoene Road, 12:27 a.m.
Safety hazard, 400 block of Overlook Terrace, 7:46 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 10:49 a.m.
Threats complaint, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 1:50 p.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, Blue Spruce Lane, 11:30 p.m.
Jan. 10
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 12:07 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:34 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.