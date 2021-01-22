Jan. 4

Check person, Main Street, 2:43 p.m.

Animal complaint/disturbance, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:37 p.m.

Jan. 5

Traffic stop, Main Street, 12:51 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 7:11 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:55 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Parkview Lane, 11:55 a.m.

Sexual assault, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 2:10 p.m.

Animal complaint/disturbance, 200 block of Sunnyview Lane, 2:22 p.m.

Threats complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 2:54 p.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:58 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 5:44 p.m.

Jan. 6

Animal complaint/disturbance, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:36 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:49 a.m.

Traffic arrest, Main Street, 3:53 p.m.

Jan. 7

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 9:53 a.m.

Traffic stop, 100 block of Main Street, 10:22 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hillside Drive, 11:53 a.m.

Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:48 a.m.

Check person, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 4:10 p.m.

Fraud, 700 block of Main Street, 9:44 p.m.

Jan. 8

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 12:55 a.m.

Assist police, 100 block of Pardee Street, 3:22 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Main Street, 4:47 a.m.

Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:07 a.m.

Check person, 200 block of Springview Drive, 12:52 p.m.

Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:58 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Main Street, 3:34 p.m.

Jan. 9

Assist police, 100 block of Hoene Road, 12:27 a.m.

Safety hazard, 400 block of Overlook Terrace, 7:46 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 10:49 a.m.

Threats complaint, 200 block of Deerfield Road, 1:50 p.m.

Animal complaint/disturbance, Blue Spruce Lane, 11:30 p.m.

Jan. 10

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 12:07 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:34 p.m.

Load comments