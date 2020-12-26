Nov. 2

Welfare check; officer advised by family member of a Facebook post and requested a welfare check, 2:39 p.m.

Nov. 3

Animal bite; child was bit by a dog, 8:33 a.m.

Driving complaint; officer advised of a suspected juvenile driving a vehicle in mobile home park, 10:12 a.m.

Nov. 4

Traffic accident; officer responded to accident and wrote report. Citation issued for failure to stop/yield, 9:04 a.m.

Found property; officer advised of abandoned bicycle and recovered it, 9:46 a.m.

Suspicious person; officer was advised of suspicious at complainants door. Officer responded and was unable to locate subject, 10:06 a.m.

Nov. 6

Assist; officer requested to assist Dodge County for a car vs. deer accident, 8:52 a.m.

Front headlight out; officer observed a front headlight out on a vehicle. Citation was issued to driver who was driving with a permit, 9:43 a.m.

Retail theft; officer advised of retail theft from local business, 2:33 p.m.

Nov. 9

Upset juvenile; officer assisted school staff with upset juvenile. Dodge County assisted, 10:04 a.m.

Traffic stop; officer made traffic stop and two citations issued, noon

Assist Marshall Police Department; officer advised of a possible domestic dispute. Located individuals and assisted, 1:53 p.m.

