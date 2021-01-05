A new person will lead the Marshall Village Board after current Village President John Schuepbach has decided not to seek re-election, and it could be someone who already serves on the board.
Village Clerk/Treasurer Lindsey Johnson reported current Trustee Christopher Campbell along with resident Richard Wipperfurth are seeking to fill the three-year term. Campbell’s current term on the board is through 2022. If elected, he would need to vacate the seat.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, no other individuals had filed paperwork to seek the office of village president. The deadline to file was 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, which was after The Courier’s deadline.
Trustee Jason Pitzer is also not seeking re-election for the post; incumbent Andrea Andrews is looking to earn another term.
Waterloo City Council At-Large Alder Angie Stinnett submitted her non-candidacy paperwork in December. Rich Weihert filed paperwork with the city to serve in the capacity, said Waterloo Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen.
Incumbent Ward 1 Alder Jason Schoenwetter also filed paperwork to retain his seat. As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, no other individuals had filed paperwork to serve on the council.
Marshall School Board incumbents Cecil Chadwick and Paul Wehking have both submitted non-candidacy paperwork, said district executive assistant to the superintendent and communications specialist Kristi Nowak. Based on when the non-candidacy paperwork was filed, the deadline for submitting candidacy paperwork has been extended until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8.
Heather Herschleb is seeking another term on the school board. Justin E. Rodriguez, Christie Eilders and Tabitha Ramminger have submitted candidacy paperwork to the district as The Courier’s Tuesday deadline.
Waterloo School Board Area 2 representative Gene Kegler, who also serves as the treasurer, has decided not to seek re-election. Two people are looking to replace him on the board – Angela Byers-Krantz and Charles Crave have each submitted the official paperwork to the school district.
District administrative assistant Beth Karnick said Area 3 incumbent Jim Setz has indicated he will run for re-election, but has not yet filed the appropriate paperwork as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The towns of Waterloo, Medina and Portland will hold caucuses later this month for municipal board nominations during their respective board meetings.
The spring election is set for Tuesday, April 6; if a primary is needed, it will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
