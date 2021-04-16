March 29
Drug incident/investigation, 100 block of Main Street, 9:47 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:08 a.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:21 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 11:49 p.m.
March 30
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 6:48 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Cedar Court, 10:24 a.m.
Adult arrested person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 12:10 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 12:13 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 500 block of Main Street, 6 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 6:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 11:18 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 11:52 p.m.
March 31
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:41 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Main Street, 4:27 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 4:54 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:32 p.m.
Fraud, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:04 p.m.
Safety hazard, Highway T, 6:40 p.m.
April 1
Safety hazard, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 5:21 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 9:04 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:22 a.m.
Accident property damage, Main Street, 3:16 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Beebe Street, 9:13 p.m.
April 2
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 11:40 a.m.
Child neglect, 400 block of Madison Street, 3:42 p.m.
Missing adult, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 4:46 p.m.
Preserve the peace, 500 block of Main Street, 5:38 p.m.
Civil dispute, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 10:53 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 11:06 p.m.
Civil dispute, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 11:31 p.m.
April 3
Assist police, Main Street, 7:57 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 9:53 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Waters Edge Court, 1:22 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 6:48 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 7:20 p.m.
Check person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 7:30 p.m.
April 4
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 5:57 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.