March 29

Drug incident/investigation, 100 block of Main Street, 9:47 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:08 a.m.

Threats complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:21 p.m.

Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 11:49 p.m.

March 30

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 6:48 a.m.

Check person, 300 block of Cedar Court, 10:24 a.m.

Adult arrested person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 12:10 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 12:13 p.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, 500 block of Main Street, 6 p.m.

Check person, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 6:52 p.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 11:18 p.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 11:52 p.m.

March 31

Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:41 p.m.

Traffic stop, 600 block of Main Street, 4:27 p.m.

Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 4:54 p.m.

Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:32 p.m.

Fraud, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:04 p.m.

Safety hazard, Highway T, 6:40 p.m.

April 1

Safety hazard, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 5:21 a.m.

Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 9:04 a.m.

Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:22 a.m.

Accident property damage, Main Street, 3:16 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Beebe Street, 9:13 p.m.

April 2

Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 11:40 a.m.

Child neglect, 400 block of Madison Street, 3:42 p.m.

Missing adult, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 4:46 p.m.

Preserve the peace, 500 block of Main Street, 5:38 p.m.

Civil dispute, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 10:53 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 11:06 p.m.

Civil dispute, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 11:31 p.m.

April 3

Assist police, Main Street, 7:57 a.m.

Preserve the peace, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 9:53 a.m.

Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Waters Edge Court, 1:22 p.m.

Neighbor trouble, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 6:48 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 7:20 p.m.

Check person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 7:30 p.m.

April 4

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 5:57 p.m.

