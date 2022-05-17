May 20 and 21: Friends of the Marshall Community Library
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host its annual book sale Friday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 23: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library, 605 Waterloo Road, offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
May 26: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
WATERLOO
May 19: Teen book club
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe Street, Waterloo, will host its teen book club meeting Thursday, May 19 at 4 p.m.
May 23: Story time
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host story time Monday, May 23 at 10 a.m.
