June 8
No valid driver’s license; officer ran registration on a vehicle and observed the registered owner did not possess a valid driver’s license. Vehicle was stopped and when officer checked driver’s information, officer verified the driver did not possess a valid driver’s license. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Assist citizen; officer received report from complainant of a relative stealing their identity to obtain utility services. Officer spoke with both subjects. Case was found to be a civil matter. Case closed.
June 11
Theft – all other; report of item being taken from residence by unknown subject. Investigation continuing.
Custody – warrant; subject came to the police department to turn self in on a warrant issued by Waterloo. Subject taken into custody of Jefferson County deputy for transport to jail.
Retail theft; report of a subject twice in less than a week that took items from the store without paying for them. Officer took report. Upon investigation, suspect was located in jail on another retail theft from Watertown. Report to be forwarded to district attorney’s office for charges.
Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department in investigating robbery. Officer assisted.
June 12
Probation check in; subject stopped in at police department as required by his probation agent. Officer took information.
No vehicle insurance; subject was issued a warning to show current proof of insurance for motor vehicle. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citation.
June 13
Operate after suspension; officer ran registration on vehicle traveling on roadway. Officer learned registered owner did not possess a valid license. Driver arrested and issued citation.
Animal complaint; report of sickly looking raccoon wandering in parking lot during the day. Animal was located and dispatched.
Assist Marshall; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department with damage to residence. Officer assisted.
No vehicle insurance; subject was given a warning to show proof of insurance on vehicle. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citation.
June 14
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
June 15
Threats; complainant reports being threatened by spouse. Officer made contact with subjects. Upon further investigation, comments were verbal and not directed specifically at complainant. Case closed.
Assist citizen; subject requested assistance in retrieving items from residence. Officer did speak with subject and residents at home. Is a civil matter. Case closed.
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
