MARSHALL March 28: Family Staycation Reverse Scavenger Hunt
The Marshall Public Library will host its “Family Staycation Reverse Scavenger Hunt” Monday, March 28, from 7 to 8 p.m. Workers at the library will give participants bags of items and winners will be the ones who receive bags that match lists given out by the workers. To register, call 608-655-3123.
Thursdays: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost to you. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
WATERLOO March 17: Adult craft night
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host an adult craft night Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m. During this craft night, participants will create wine glasses and bottle chars, or charmed bracelets. The event is free to the public. To register, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c4fabab22a5fa7-adult17.
March 21: Story time
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a story time Monday, March 21, at 10 a.m. In addition to stories, there will be songs and activities for children preschool-aged and younger. No registration is needed.
March 22: Retiree’s club
The retiree’s club will meet at Karl Junginger Memorial Library in the large community room at 1 p.m. to learn how to play a new game.
