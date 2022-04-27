Specialty Cheese Company of Reeseville was 1 of 19 Wisconsin businesses to receive grant money through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Per an April 27 announcement from Gov. Tony Evers and DATCP, the grants “aim to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processing facilities."
“Wisconsin’s dairy industry is not only a vital part of our economy, but it’s core to our Wisconsin heritage and who we are as a state,” Evers said. “I was proud to increase funding for these grants in our last budget, and I am glad to be awarding these funds today to ensure our dairy processors can continue to grow their businesses and consumers across the globe can continue to enjoy high-quality dairy products from America’s Dairyland.”
Specialty Cheese will receive $20,000 for the development of a reverse osmosis system for low protein whey.
As part of the 2021-23 biennial budget, Evers increased the annual funding for dairy processor grants from $200,000 to $400,000 to provide additional support to Wisconsin’s dairy industry. DATCP received 43 grant requests totaling more than $1.7 million.
“Wisconsin’s dairy processors are a critical element of our state’s thriving dairy industry,” DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said. “As a national leader in the production of cheese, our processors are constantly seeking new technologies, modernizing, and finding new ways to meet the needs of consumers. These grants help processors accomplish those goals.”