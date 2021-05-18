The Jefferson County Parks Department invites the public to the Saturday, May 22 grand unveiling of the Garman Nature Preserve interpretive and wayfinding signage. The preserve is located at 701 Fox Lane in Waterloo.
According to a release, the parks department has been working with local volunteers and the 106 Group to develop a series of interpretive signs that will guide visitors through the Nature Preserve and provide opportunities for education and interpretation of the Preserve’s features including: 22 conical Native American mounds, glacial features, geology, and common plants and animals found in the preserve.
In an effort to be historically accurate, and to honor the legacy of Dr. and Mrs. Garman, the project team consulted with the Ho-Chunk tribe on artwork and content.
The parks department and the volunteers are extremely proud to show off the project and the reserve. Please consider taking the time to visit and hike the Preserve with the group from 10 a.m. until noon on May 22.
The hike to the conical mounds is up hill so please consider terrain challenges when planning a visit.
Visitors are asked to wear face masks and follow COVID-19 safety protocols as outlined by the Jefferson County Health Department when visiting the preserve.