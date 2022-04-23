Waterloo High School Class of 1972 graduate Paul Holzhueter will serve as toastmaster for the school’s annual alumni banquet May 21.
Holzhueter graduated fourth in his class academically. He played football, basketball and baseball. He also received the Richard Sundstrom Award as the best senior athlete. He followed in the footsteps of his parents, Irv and Grave, as well as his older siblings Bob, Jim, Ron Jean and Ruth in graduating from Waterloo High School.
After graduation, Holzhueter attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he majored in agribusiness, minored in math and played baseball.
After getting his degree, Holzhueter accepted a position with Hubbard Milling Company in Mankato, Minn., where he still lives. He eventually became a group vice president, spending most of his 22 years at Hubbard in the pet food division. After Hubbard was sold, Holzhueter worked at Malt-O-Meal as the vice president of business development.
Holzhueter retired in 2014 due to health challenges, but still does independent consulting in mergers and acquisitions. He and his wife, Val, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in May. They now spend most of their winters in Fountain Hills, Ariz. They have three sons named Grant, Greg and Galen.
Holzhueter is active at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Mankato, and serves as president. He also represented Minnesota on the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod’s main board for 12 years.
He has remained active in sports, including serving on boards of several athletic organizations. Holzhueter also volunteered as the assistant coach for the Martin Luther College women’s basketball team for three years. During that time, the women’s team qualified for the NCAA Division III Tournament. Holzhueter was also an assistant under his son, Greg, who is now the Martin Luther College men’s basketball coach for the 2021-22 season.
Check-in for the banquet will begin at 5 p.m. with a buffet from Glenn’s Market available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. Attendees should enter by the side door. Banquet reservations are due by May 11. The reservation form is available at waterloo.k12.wi.us under “Community/Waterloo Alumni.” Reservations can also be made by sending a check payable to the WHS Alumni Association for $25 per person to Jean Holzhueter, 252 Highland Terrace, Waterloo WI 53594. Alumni should include their class year and any maiden name.
There will be tours of the high school on the date of the banquet from 4-5 p.m.
For questions, contact Jean Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.