Aug. 3
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 5:50 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of School Street, 2:10 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:20 p.m.
Damage to property, American Legion Circle, 4:22 p.m.
Fraud, West Main Street, 5:46 p.m.
Aug. 4
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 11:34 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Main Street, 2:44 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Main Street, 4:20 p.m.
Animal bite, 200 block of Porter Street, 9:36 p.m.
Aug. 5
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 3:39 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 4:56 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 11:52 a.m.
Traffic stop, School Street and Evergreen Boulevard, 3:03 p.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 4:29 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:42 p.m.
Traffic stop, 700 block of Main Street, 5:14 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 7:44 p.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Main Street, 9:26 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 9:50 p.m.
Aug. 6
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of School Street, 12:17 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:59 a.m.
Noise complaint, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 10:38 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 11:47 p.m.
Aug. 7
Noise complaint, Hubbell Street, 12:41 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:58 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 9:50 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 5:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 5:34 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 9:54 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Deerfield Road, 10:40 p.m.
Aug. 8
Traffic stop, Beebe Street, 12:30 a.m.
Adult arrested person, Main Street, 1:24 a.m.
Check person, 5000 block of Box Elder Road, 3:41 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Lewellen Street, 3:42 p.m.
Aug. 9
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:49 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 3:31 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 5:48 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 100 block of Paradise Circle, 9:26 p.m.
Check person, Whistle Street, 9:30 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Paradise Circle, 9:56 p.m.
Alarm, 700 block of Main Street, 11:25 p.m.
