A 44-year-old Blanchardville man died from a vehicle accident that occurred at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 on Interstate 94 westbound at mile marker 251.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol received a report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 94. Upon arrival, the troopers found the vehicle had left the roadway, entered the right ditch and had struck a tree.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was found unresponsive and CPR was started immediately. EMS arrived shortly after, but efforts to revive the driver were unsuccessful.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Dane County Sheriff Department, Marshall Fire Department, Marshall EMS and Dane County Medical Examiner assisted in the call.

Load comments