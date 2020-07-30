July 13

Check person, 700 block of Main Street, 3:14 a.m.

Alarm, 700 block of Main Street, 3:15 a.m.

Suspicious person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 4:04 a.m.

Check person, Howard Street and Madison Street, 8:41 a.m.

Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 9:51 a.m.

Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:34 a.m.

Assist police, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 11:17 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Frosty Court, 1:04 p.m.

Fraud, 100 block of Pardee Street, 3:12 p.m.

Neighbor trouble, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 4:24 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 4:32 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:46 p.m.

Sex offense – miscellaneous, 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 5:32 p.m.

Disturbance, 100 block of Beebe Street, 6:41 p.m.

Accident property damage, 200 block of Merrick Terrace, 8:14 p.m.

Violation of court order, 100 block of Beebe Street, 9:01 p.m.

July 14

Juvenile complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 2:41 p.m.

Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 3:57 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 5:01 p.m.

Weapons offense, 300 block of Fir Lane, 9:32 p.m.

July 15

Theft from auto, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:46 a.m.

Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:47 p.m.

Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 3:02 p.m.

Assist police, 6:22 p.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Overlook Terrace, 9:34 p.m.

July 16

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:10 p.m.

Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:54 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of School Street, 4:09 p.m.

Alarm, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 6:35 p.m.

Alarm, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 7:02 p.m.

Safety hazard, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 8:58 p.m.

July 17

Alarm, 700 block of Main Street, 2:42 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 6:16 a.m.

Damage to property, 300 block of Porter Street, 8:39 a.m.

Check person, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 1:05 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Indian Summer Road, 8:08 p.m.

July 18

Assist police, East Madison Street, 2:25 a.m.

Safety hazard, Highway T, 11:33 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 3:42 p.m.

Suspicious person, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:19 p.m.

July 19

Traffic complaint/investigation, 11:20 a.m.

Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 3:44 p.m.

Assist police, 1000 block of Berlin Road, 4:51 p.m.

Road rage, Highway 73 and Highway A, 10:16 p.m.

