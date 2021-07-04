Thirteen wasn’t a lucky number of Howard Estervig. It was his draft number.
After graduating Waterloo High School in 1966, the now 73-year-old recalls the United States government allowed him four years to attend college before becoming a member of the military.
Estervig enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Initially, he wanted to study metallurgical engineering but that would have taken five to six years to complete the program. With the four-year limitation to attend college, the veteran shifted to the recently launched industrial engineering degree program.
“I was able to graduate (in four years), but in hindsight that was a mistake,” he said.
Things progressed rapidly for Estervig as the summer of 1970 began– he graduated college in May, was married in June and was drafted in July.
Instead of following the draft, Estervig opted to enlist in the Air Force. He was assigned to a mechanics unit but was told he could easily be slid into the electronics division after completing basic training. With this knowledge, he enlisted in September.
“I was already a college graduate and most college graduates were made officers in the Army. And just as many lieutenants were being shot by their own people than being shot by the enemy, so I decided to just stick it out with the Air Force,” the veteran said. “I’d probably stay out of combat (in the Air Force) and stay out of the war.”
Estervig attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, he told his superiors he wanted to pursue an electronics unit.
“They said, ‘We don’t care what your recruiter said, you’re stuck here in mechanics,’” the former Waterloo resident said. He was given three choices to pursue – a jet engine mechanic, weapons mechanic or security police officer.
Estervig decided to become a weapons mechanic, which meant loading bombs on airplanes for three years.
The veteran remembers how hot life on the air force base would be and on occasion, the troops would not be required to march if the temperature reached 100 degrees.
After basic training, Estervig went to the Denver Air Force Base for technical school where he learned not only to loads bombs, but repair guns, become familiar with the weapons systems on the airplanes.
“I worked with nuclear bombs so I had top security clearance to work with the nuclear weapons if I needed to,” he said. “The FBI did investigations on just about everybody got some type of clearance but not everybody got the top secret clearance like I did. … I figured I needed to be part of the top security group because I was working with radars and such.”
The veteran explained as someone with top security clearance he was still only provided information on a need a know basis, including supposedly top secret films showing bombs being dropped from high altitudes over a North Vietnam airfield.
Following half a year on the Colorado base, Estervig was transferred to Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas – home to the fighter jets and Thunderbirds. For one year, he was tasked with loading weapons on the F4s and learning to safe and unsafe bombs. According to him, when loading weapons and bombs on the aircraft, the crew had to be careful to not get sucked into the powerful jet engines.
The weapons knowledge was essential when Estervig was sent to Thailand for a year and was stationed at U-Tapao, 20 minutes south of Bangkok. Roughly six months prior to his arrival, Vietnamese soldiers had twice tried to plant explosives on the base.
“We knew if it happened a third time, it would be considered a combat zone,” the veteran said. “But because I was in Thailand, we were loading B-52s at the time. Loading more than 100 bombs an airplane, three airplanes a day, five days a week. Then, towards the end of the war, which was seven months later, we were doing it seven days a week.”
Estervig said a crew of five people could load a B-52 in about an hour if they cut corners or about three hours if they loaded the plane “by the book.” He said once a crew loaded three planes in a day, they were relieved from duty until the next day. Estervig said after about a month of loading planes, a person could probably complete the process blindfolded.
The veteran said each month, planes were loaded up with a million pounds of explosives.
“We were there when the whole war ended,” Estervig said. “Everybody was excited, they were up all night having a good time and about 3 in the morning it was back to work, we had to drop bombs on Cambodia for a week or two.”
Estervig said while overseas he had a fairly unique situation compared to the other service members stationed with him – he was married and had a college degree.
“I’m in the barracks with these 18 and 19 year old kids,” the veteran said. “Most of them were away from home for the first time.”
While phone communication was limited, Estervig’s wife, Patricia, who passed away in 1990, wrote him a letter nearly every day resulting in the former local resident receiving mail nearly each of the 365 days he was in Thailand.
Being in the military was not always working with weapons; Estervig played the French horn bugle all through high school and college. He even considered joining the Navy Band, though didn’t pass the try out. However, Estervig’s musical background resulted in being a part of the 50-member bugle corps while stationed six months in Denver.
“It got me out of some work because the bugle corps had it’s own rules, which weren’t any rules,” he said with a laugh. “Other than rehearsals, we didn’t have to do much. We had our own little group.”
The bugle corps played at a Denver Broncos football game and participated in parades.
“It turned out to be a pretty good thing,” Estervig said.
Once his four years of service were completed, the veteran considered staying in the Air Force but at the time, most people in the weapons division were still being sent overseas. Instead, Estervig and his wife moved to Waterloo and eventually settled in Sun Prairie where they raised a son and twin daughters. For many years he ran an industrial distribution company in the Madison-area but later sold the business to return to working as a machinist.
While living in the area, Estervig found a calling to the stage and acted in several productions hosted by local community theater groups and played with the Waterloo City Band.
“That was such fun,” he said about being part of stage musicals and plays. “I never thought about doing it when I was younger but it was great.”
About 18 years ago, he and his wife, Melissa moved to Jacksonville, Florida where the veteran spent 15 years as a golf course greenskeeper.
These days, Estervig and his wife are retired and spending the warmer months traveling around Wisconsin in an RV while maintaining a permanent address in Florida.
“We’re free to go everywhere,” the veteran said of RV life. “You just find a place to park, set out some chairs and get the fire going.”