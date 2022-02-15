The Waterloo School Board has raised the amount in damages that staff members must pay the district for leaving prior to the end of a contract to $2,500.
That’s up from $1,000.
Superintendent Brian Henning has sought more, however.
Henning had asked the school board on Feb. 14 to go up to $5,000.
“We did have a few teachers who moved mid-year this year,” Hennig said. “It’s the kids that lose when that happens.”
Henning said the district needs to consider “what types of things we can do if teachers agree to work with us for a year, that they indeed show up and work for that year. When summer comes around if they want to look around for something else, that’s certainly their prerogative. Nobody expects someone to stay somewhere forever but leaving mid-year is becoming increasingly difficult for us to deal with.”
Henning said $5,000 wasn’t a “magic number” and said if board members thought it was too high they could set a different number.
Board member Kate Lewandowski said she felt $5,000 was “really steep.” She said she looked for numbers comparable to that in surrounding districts, but couldn’t find any.
“Before we make a decision, I really want us to see what other districts around us are charging,” Lewandowski said. “I couldn’t find anywhere that was more than $1,000.”
“I think there’s a lot more that goes into retaining teachers than penalizing them when they leave,” Lewandowski added.
A decision had to be made quickly because contracts will go out next month, Henning said.
“It could be tabled, but we’d have to bring a different number back to you at the next meeting, and that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll go with the number we have then,” Henning said.
Others felt $5,000 was high but also said the number had to increase from $1,000.
“I feel $5,000 might be scary, but I certainly understand the huge investment the district makes in hiring, training and development. The middle of the road might be more reasonable,” board member Charles Crave said.
“If a larger district wants them, they are going to pay it, whatever the price is,” Board President Nancy Thompson said.
Board member Karen Stangler suggested the middle of the road at t $3,000.
There was also discussion about $5,000 or another number deemed too high, scaring individuals into not signing contracts with the school district, But while board members expressed concern about that, Henning said scaring individuals into not signing the contract “might be a good thing.”
“We do expect that if you sign up for the year then you stay for the year,” Henning said.
There can be “extenuating circumstances where a husband or spouse or whatever gets shipped off across the country because their company changed through restructuring or whatever. But, the district could entertain waiving damages at that time, but at least it would be in place so you had that leverage over people and you could revisit that individual circumstance at that time,” Henning said.
Ultimately, the board voted on $2,500
Stein and Stangler were the only ones dissenting.
“I think it should be higher,” Stangler said.