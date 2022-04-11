3/28/2022

3:08 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 100 block Blue Spruce Lane

4:48 a.m. Check Property, 700 block Main Street

6:01 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 100 block Evergreen Boulevard

7:25 a.m. Check Property Riley Deppe Park

9:14 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 400 block Hubbell Street

9:24 a.m. Assist Citizen, 100 block Pardee Street

1:00 a.m. Theft, 1000 block Hubbell Street

3/29/2022

1:27 a.m. Check Property, 800 block Lewellen Street

1:36 a.m. Check Property, 700 block Main Street

1:48 a.m. Check Property, 500 block Plaza Drive

2:06 a.m. Check Property, 100 block Industrial Drive

2:13 a.m. Check Property, 200 block Deerfield Road

2:17 a.m. Check Property, 135 block Deerfield Road

3:29 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 300 block Fir Lane

3:42 p.m. 911 Abandoned Call, 700 block Water Tower Drive

4:17 p.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 500 block Sunnyview Lane

3/30/2022

11:54 a.m. Noise Complaint, 200 block Freidel Drive

12:02 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation, 600 block Madison Street

4:17 p.m. Violation of Court Order, 700 block Water Tower Drive

5:32 p.m. 911 Call Silent, 400 block Farnham Street

8:50 p.m. Assist Police, 900 block Sherman Drive

9:35 p.m. Traffic Stop Madison Street/Howard Street

3/31/2022

4:46 a.m. Check Property, 700 block Main Street

1:36 p.m. Traffic Stop Madison Street/Howard Street

9:13 p.m. Disturbance, 400 block Madison Street

4/1/2022

12:21 a.m. Assist Police, 800 block Main Street

12:32 a.m. Property Found, 500 block Plaza Drive

4:23 a.m. Check Property, 600 block Madison Street

5:32 a.m. Assist Police T

12:45 p.m. Follow-Up, 100 block Van Buren Drive

9:35 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 400 block Farnham Street

4/2/2022

2:58 a.m. Check Property, 800 block Lewellen Street

3:04 a.m. Check Property, 100 block Deerfield Road

3:07 a.m. Check Property, 200 block Deerfield Road

3:47 p.m. Assist Citizen, 100 block Pardee Street

5:33 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 300 block Fir Lane

8:26 p.m. Accident Property Damage

8:47 p.m. Accident Property Damage Blue Spruce Lane

4/3/2022

12:50 a.m. Assist Police STH 19/Twin Lane Road

1:30 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 300 block Fir Lane

1:30 a.m. Assist Citizen

3:55 a.m. Check Property, 100 block E. Main Street

5:00 a.m. Check Property, 600 block Meadowview Lane

10:38 a.m. Animal Stray, 1000 block Lewellen Street

