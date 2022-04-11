3/28/2022
3:08 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 100 block Blue Spruce Lane
4:48 a.m. Check Property, 700 block Main Street
6:01 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 100 block Evergreen Boulevard
7:25 a.m. Check Property Riley Deppe Park
9:14 a.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 400 block Hubbell Street
9:24 a.m. Assist Citizen, 100 block Pardee Street
1:00 a.m. Theft, 1000 block Hubbell Street
3/29/2022
1:27 a.m. Check Property, 800 block Lewellen Street
1:36 a.m. Check Property, 700 block Main Street
1:48 a.m. Check Property, 500 block Plaza Drive
2:06 a.m. Check Property, 100 block Industrial Drive
2:13 a.m. Check Property, 200 block Deerfield Road
2:17 a.m. Check Property, 135 block Deerfield Road
3:29 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 300 block Fir Lane
3:42 p.m. 911 Abandoned Call, 700 block Water Tower Drive
4:17 p.m. Animal Complaint/Disturbance, 500 block Sunnyview Lane
3/30/2022
11:54 a.m. Noise Complaint, 200 block Freidel Drive
12:02 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation, 600 block Madison Street
4:17 p.m. Violation of Court Order, 700 block Water Tower Drive
5:32 p.m. 911 Call Silent, 400 block Farnham Street
8:50 p.m. Assist Police, 900 block Sherman Drive
9:35 p.m. Traffic Stop Madison Street/Howard Street
3/31/2022
4:46 a.m. Check Property, 700 block Main Street
1:36 p.m. Traffic Stop Madison Street/Howard Street
9:13 p.m. Disturbance, 400 block Madison Street
4/1/2022
12:21 a.m. Assist Police, 800 block Main Street
12:32 a.m. Property Found, 500 block Plaza Drive
4:23 a.m. Check Property, 600 block Madison Street
5:32 a.m. Assist Police T
12:45 p.m. Follow-Up, 100 block Van Buren Drive
9:35 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 400 block Farnham Street
4/2/2022
2:58 a.m. Check Property, 800 block Lewellen Street
3:04 a.m. Check Property, 100 block Deerfield Road
3:07 a.m. Check Property, 200 block Deerfield Road
3:47 p.m. Assist Citizen, 100 block Pardee Street
5:33 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire, 300 block Fir Lane
8:26 p.m. Accident Property Damage
8:47 p.m. Accident Property Damage Blue Spruce Lane
4/3/2022
12:50 a.m. Assist Police STH 19/Twin Lane Road
1:30 a.m. Suspicious Vehicle, 300 block Fir Lane
1:30 a.m. Assist Citizen
3:55 a.m. Check Property, 100 block E. Main Street
5:00 a.m. Check Property, 600 block Meadowview Lane
10:38 a.m. Animal Stray, 1000 block Lewellen Street
