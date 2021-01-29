Dec. 1
Traffic stop; officer observed subject who failed to stop at stop sign. Citation issued. 7:41 a.m.
Assist; officer advised of possible scam/identity theft. Officer advised of next steps and no further action taken at this time. 9:52 a.m.
Dec. 2
Attempted break in; officer was advised of an attempted break in. Filed report. 7:51 a.m.
Traffic stop; officer observed vehicle that failed to stop at stop sign. Ticket issued. 11:28 a.m.
Traffic stop; officer pulled subject over due to a traffic stop. Citation was issued. 12:18 p.m.
Theft; officer advised of several items taken from victims vehicle. Report was filed. 2:24 p.m.
Dec. 3
Assist; officer requested to assist Dodge County for loud music complaint. 11:41 a.m.
Traffic stop; officer observed subject who was driving without license. Citations were issued. 2:34 p.m.
Dec. 4
Speeding; officer observed subject traveling at a high rate of speed. Speeding ticket issued. 2:44 p.m.
Dec. 7
Speeding; officer observed subject traveling at a high rate of speed. Citation issued. 10:51 a.m.
Possible sexual assault; officer was advised of possible child sexual assault. After conducting an interview no additional information was found. 11:06 a.m.
Dog bite; officer was advised of a dog bite. Report was taken and case is active. 1:59 p.m.
Dec. 9
Disorderly conduct; officer called to home where juvenile was acting out. Report still pending. 8:40 a.m.
Theft; ongoing investigation on theft of property from a local business. 9:51 a.m.
Disorderly conduct; officer was advised of a disturbance and responded. Report was taken and no citation issued. 11:29 a.m.
