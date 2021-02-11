Canal Road fire

The Marshall Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 600 block of Canal Road on Wednesday evening. This image was taken at 7:15 p.m., nearly an hour after Dane County dispatch received the 911 call reporting the fire. According to several neighbors on scene, the residents and their pets were able to safely evacuate.

 Amber Gerber

No injuries have been reported after a residential fire in Marshall Wednesday evening. According to reports, the Marshall Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Canal Road at approximately 6:20 p.m. for a fire that started in the garage.

Several neighbors on the scene noted the residents, and their pets, had safely evacuated the property.

Dane County dispatch noted firefighters called for a box alarm to call for assistance from other agencies.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes on a portion of Highway 73 at Canal Road was closed off until approximately 10:23 p.m.

The Courier has directed several questions to the Marshall Fire Department and will update this story as information becomes available.

