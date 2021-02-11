No injuries have been reported after a residential fire in Marshall Wednesday evening. According to reports, the Marshall Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Canal Road at approximately 6:20 p.m. for a fire that started in the garage.
Several neighbors on the scene noted the residents, and their pets, had safely evacuated the property.
Dane County dispatch noted firefighters called for a box alarm to call for assistance from other agencies.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes on a portion of Highway 73 at Canal Road was closed off until approximately 10:23 p.m.
The Courier has directed several questions to the Marshall Fire Department and will update this story as information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.