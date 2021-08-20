June 22
Assist, officer was requested to assist Marshall Police Department.
Juvenile runaway, officer assisted with a juvenile runaway report.
Accident, officer responded to an accident with injuries, report taken.
June 23
Assist, officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department for mutual aid.
Assist, officer requested to assist Jefferson County for mutual aid.
June 24
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citations issued.
Disturbance, officer assisted with disturbance, report taken.
June 25
Complaint, officer assisted with disturbance, report taken.
Assist Marshall Police Department, officer was requested to assist Marshall Police Department, officer was cleared from scene and report was made.
June 28
Assist, officer requested to assist Dodge County.
June 29
Neighbor dispute, officer responded to a neighbor dispute, report was taken.
Assist, officer requested to assist Marshall with 911 call.
Traffic stop, officer performed traffic stop, citation issued.
June 30
Harassment, officer assisted with harassment complaint.