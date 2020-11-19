Oct. 1

Assist Dodge County; officer assisted Dodge County with a subject who had fallen.

Traffic citation; officer issued citation to subject for failure to stop at stop sign.

Oct. 2

Speeding; officer issued ticket for speeding.

Oct. 3

Assist; officer informed of unknown young child showing up at a local business unattended.

Oct. 5

Operate while intoxicated; officer observed vehicle speeding. Upon contact officer observed driver was intoxicated.

Oct. 6

Disorderly conduct; officer responded to a domestic dispute. After speaking with subjects, one subject was arrested. Posted bond.

Disorderly conduct; officer responded to a neighbor complaint. Both parties advised to leave one another alone.

Theft – all other; subject reported theft of phone that was to be delivered to home. Suspect unknown.

Welfare check; officer responded to subject who was suicidal.

Operate without insurance; officer issued citation for subject who had no proof of insurance.

No proof of insurance; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Observed no proof of insurance.

Oct. 7

Operate while intoxicated; accident was reported upon making contact with driver. Officer observed driver was under the influence.

Disorderly conduct; officer responded to a domestic disturbance.

Oct. 8

Assist business; officer responded to a complaint at business with surveillance.

Abandoned property; officer responded to business in regards to abandoned property.

Fraud; subject reports finding internet friend was falsifying their information.

Traffic accident; report of two-vehicle accident on Knowlton Street. Officer took report. One driver issued citation.

