Oct. 1
Assist Dodge County; officer assisted Dodge County with a subject who had fallen.
Traffic citation; officer issued citation to subject for failure to stop at stop sign.
Oct. 2
Speeding; officer issued ticket for speeding.
Oct. 3
Assist; officer informed of unknown young child showing up at a local business unattended.
Oct. 5
Operate while intoxicated; officer observed vehicle speeding. Upon contact officer observed driver was intoxicated.
Oct. 6
Disorderly conduct; officer responded to a domestic dispute. After speaking with subjects, one subject was arrested. Posted bond.
Disorderly conduct; officer responded to a neighbor complaint. Both parties advised to leave one another alone.
Theft – all other; subject reported theft of phone that was to be delivered to home. Suspect unknown.
Welfare check; officer responded to subject who was suicidal.
Operate without insurance; officer issued citation for subject who had no proof of insurance.
No proof of insurance; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Observed no proof of insurance.
Oct. 7
Operate while intoxicated; accident was reported upon making contact with driver. Officer observed driver was under the influence.
Disorderly conduct; officer responded to a domestic disturbance.
Oct. 8
Assist business; officer responded to a complaint at business with surveillance.
Abandoned property; officer responded to business in regards to abandoned property.
Fraud; subject reports finding internet friend was falsifying their information.
Traffic accident; report of two-vehicle accident on Knowlton Street. Officer took report. One driver issued citation.
