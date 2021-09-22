Main Street Mania is making its way back to the Marshall streets once again.
The event, which has been held since 2000, is sponsored by the Marshall Area Business Association.
MABA member Julie Bergholz explained Main Street Mania is a customer appreciation event.
“It’s really a thank you to our customers,” Bergholz said.
Main Street Mania will be on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The day consists of regular activities, including hayrides, Bingo, the cork pull, the Kid’s zone and more.
The event also acts as a fundraiser for the MABA. This year, the group is raising money for the banners that hang on the village’s street lamps.
These banners are a way to “beautify the town,” as Bergholz says.
New to Main Street Mania this year is a TikTok challenge. Anyone – families, athletic teams, classes, individuals – could submit a fun and appropriate TikTok dance to be judged. The winners will receive a prize. The TikTok videos are now available to view on MABA’s Facebook page.
A TikTok booth will also be set up so people can make their own dances during the day.
Also new this year is a Sidewalk Chalk Drawing contest hosted by the Marshall Area EMS and the Marshall Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are three age groups kids can participate in: five and under; six to nine years old; ten to 13 years old. Chalk will be provided for all the kids. Winners in each age group will receive a prize, and every drawing will be posted to the EMS Facebook page so everyone can see them.
People can enjoy food, beverages and live music throughout the day. The UW-Madison football game will be aired on a large TV. The game starts at 11 a.m., and the TV used to stream the game will be raffled off at the end of the day.
“It’s just a fun, relaxing day,” Bergholz said. “It’s just fun to put something on the calendar.”
The theme of Main Street Mania this year is Dancing in the Streets Again. People can come out and enjoy a day full of fun, friends and dancing, something that didn’t happen last year.
“We’re dancing in the streets again,” Bergholz added. “We want (everyone) to just get out and enjoy each other.”
Admission is free. For more information or questions, go to the MABA’s Facebook page.