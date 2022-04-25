MARSHALL May 2: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library, 605 Waterloo Road, offers free senior aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do free blood pressure checks at no cost. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
May 2: Paper crafting
Adults will have the chance to have a creative outlet May 2 from 5-7 p.m. with the Marshall Public Library’s paper crafts event. Participants may create greeting cards and other paper crafts. Those participating should take double-sided tape or glue with them to the event.
May 5: Library Story Time
The Marshall Public Library hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information is available at 608-655-3123.
May 9: Google 101
Local IT professional Shawn Cannon will give a tutorial on all the functions of Google at the Marshall Public Library on Monday, May 9, from 7-8 p.m.
May 21: Book talk
Marshall native Greg Peck will discuss his writing career and two books on local history at the Marshall Area Historical Society Museum, 128 E. Main St. Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. Peck is a 1975 Marshall High School graduate. He won several journalism awards while working at three Wisconsin newspapers. He wrote “Death Beyond the Willows” and “Memories of Marshall.”
WATERLOO May 2: Resume workshop
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe St., will host a resume workshop Monday, May 2, at 1 p.m. Kathi Strohbusch of the Jefferson County Department of Workforce Development will provide assistance in creating professional resumes.
May 3: Adult yoga
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host adult yoga May 3 at 6 p.m. There will be a local instructor for all yoga skill levels. The event is for anyone 15 years of age or older, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
May 12: Book talk
Waterloo area author Carrie Voigt Schonhoff will have a book talk and poetry reading Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library
May 17: Memory Cafe
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will host a memory cafe featuring painted flower pots Tuesday, May 17, from 1-2:30 p.m. For questions, call 920-478-3344.
