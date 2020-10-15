A 16-year-old Waterloo boy sustained serious injuries after leading officers on a high-speed chase earlier today.
According to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 11:49 a.m. a county deputy attempted to stop a southbound vehicle for driving 67 mph in a 35 mph zone on Vilas Road near Highway BB in the Town of Cottage Grove.
The vehicle accelerated and continued westbound on Highway BB in excess of 90 mph as the deputy pursued.
At approximately 11:51 a.m. the fleeing vehicle, a 2010 Acura sedan driven by a 16-year-old boy from Waterloo, had a rear-end collision with a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by a 74-year-old Cottage Grove man on Highway BB at Sprecher Road in the City of Madison.
The teenager sustained serious injuries and was transported to UW Hospital. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was not transported.
Additionally, the Dane County Sheriff's Department release said the 2010 Acura driven by the Waterloo resident had been stolen from Madison on Oct. 7, 2020.
The Madison Police Department is investigating the crash.
An investigation by the sheriff's office is ongoing at this time. Preliminary charges are eluding and operating without owners consent along with several traffic citations to be issued.
