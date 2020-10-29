Oct. 12
Theft from auto, 300 block of Porter Street, 12:27 a.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 7:10 p.m.
Check person, Waterloo Road, 7:40 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 9:44 p.m.
Oct. 13
Juvenile complaint, 200 block of Balsam Court, 9:43 a.m.
Sex offense – miscellaneous, Oak Park Road, 12:51 p.m.
Sex offense – miscellaneous, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 8:11 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Hubbell Street, 8:56 p.m.
Assist police, 2000 block of Hidden Meadows Drive, 10:30 p.m.
Assist police, Box Elder Road 11:19 p.m.
Oct. 14
Noise complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:55 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 5:33 a.m.
Suspicious person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:29 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:33 p.m.
Threats complaint, 1000 block of Pardee Street, 4:09 p.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 100 block of Main Street, 5:12 p.m.
Traffic stop, 200 block of Main Street, 5:21 p.m.
Safety hazard, Hubbell Street, 10:57 p.m.
Oct. 15
Check person, Indian Summer Road, 2:48 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 3:23 p.m.
Theft – retail, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 4:38 p.m.
Assist police, Box Elder Road, 5:28 p.m.
Alarm, Deerfield Road, 6:41 p.m.
Battery, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:28 p.m.
Weapons offense, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 9:18 p.m.
Oct. 16
Disturbance, Arbor Vitae Drive, 4:57 p.m.
Repossession, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:05 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 9:37 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 10:05 p.m.
Oct. 17
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Madison Street, 12:02 a.m.
Assist police, Highway C, 12:48 a.m.
Theft from auto, 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 2:30 a.m.
Theft from auto, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:13 a.m.
Theft from auto, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:26 p.m.
Theft from auto, 300 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:08 a.m.
Traffic stop, Sunnyview Lane, 7:52 a.m.
Theft from auto, 300 block of Overlook Terrace, 8:15 a.m.
Theft from auto, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 10:12 a.m.
Theft, 400 block of Overlook Terrace, 3:36 p.m.
Damage to property, 400 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 6:24 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 900 block of Canal Road, 11:15 p.m.
Oct. 18
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Lewellen Street, 1:15 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Maunesha Drive, 1:28 a.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 300 block of Fir Lane, 8:52 p.m.
